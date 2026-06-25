Kriti Sanon reacts to response for Cocktail 2: I knew it would be compared to Cocktail 1; my character was not Veronica

It began in 2024 and has continued well into 2026 — Kriti Sanon’s successful run at the movies shows no signs of slowing down. It started with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, followed by the heist comedy Crew and a darker turn in Do Patti. 2025 brought the intense love story Tere Ishk Mein, and now, the breezy Cocktail 2.

Kriti Sanon

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When we point out that she seems content staying out of the rat race and away from social media rivalries, she says she is “actually very competitive”. She says, “When I see someone doing well, I feel like I also want to do well. Competition motivates me to do better. I feel like it also comes at a certain point in your career that you have a sense of security with yourself.” Things changed for the better, especially in 2021, she adds: “The validation that Mimi (2021) gave me, whether from the audience or through the National Award, made me feel like I had finally proved my talent and could now explore more... I am very critical of myself. So, I am always wanting to do better than what I have done before. It’s boring to be in a race with someone else and it just doesn’t give you peace.”

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{{^usCountry}} For Cocktail 2, have you received more compliments for your looks or your performance? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Cocktail 2, have you received more compliments for your looks or your performance? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It’s a mix of both. I think any actor craves for that moment and day. Fortunately, this is a role that is very glamorous but also has its layers. I got lucky. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It’s a mix of both. I think any actor craves for that moment and day. Fortunately, this is a role that is very glamorous but also has its layers. I got lucky. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Kriti Sanon reflects on nepotism: ‘When you don’t come from a film background, there’s a great amount of uncertainty’ With sequels comes the pressure of matching the original. Does the positive response to Cocktail 2 feel especially rewarding? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Kriti Sanon reflects on nepotism: ‘When you don’t come from a film background, there’s a great amount of uncertainty’ With sequels comes the pressure of matching the original. Does the positive response to Cocktail 2 feel especially rewarding? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} I knew that there would be comparisons, and thankfully, this was not a sequel but a franchise. It’s just the vibe of Cocktail (2012) that was being taken forward in Cocktail 2… and the fact that it was one boy and two girls. Apart from that, there was absolutely no similarity; the story and the conflicts are completely different. I feel like Ally, my character, was not Veronica (Deepika Padukone’s character in Cocktail), and that’s what excited me. If I were doing a remake, then I think the pressure would have been way more. One thing that is absolutely similar between you and Ally? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I knew that there would be comparisons, and thankfully, this was not a sequel but a franchise. It’s just the vibe of Cocktail (2012) that was being taken forward in Cocktail 2… and the fact that it was one boy and two girls. Apart from that, there was absolutely no similarity; the story and the conflicts are completely different. I feel like Ally, my character, was not Veronica (Deepika Padukone’s character in Cocktail), and that’s what excited me. If I were doing a remake, then I think the pressure would have been way more. One thing that is absolutely similar between you and Ally? {{/usCountry}}

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At the end of it, we all want to be loved, so I feel that’s a similarity. But I also feel even though she is really bindaas and free-spirited, in her heart, she really cares. The empathy part of it was interesting for me, and I connected with it.

Whose compliment after the film has touched you the most?

There have been so many coming from everywhere. Whether it’s Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer) sir or Sabbir (Khan, director) sir, who have seen me in my debut film Heropanti (2014), and now after this journey of about 12 years, playing a role like this; both sent me long, lovely messages. That was very emotional because when I did Heropanti, I was a baby who knew nothing and just learned everything on the job. The only thing that hasn’t changed is that I used to ask a lot of questions back then. And I am curious even now.

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With each project, you’ve pushed yourself further. While success gives freedom to take risks, does it also make you cautious because there’s pressure to keep everything going well?

That also happens where sometimes it’s like, ‘Oh now I don’t want to spoil it, it’s a good run going on,’ But when you try different things like when I did Mimi (2021), a lot of people told me ‘Why do you want to play a mother right now’ or ‘Surrogacy is such a serious topic’ or ‘It’s too soon to take something on your shoulders’. The fact that I didn’t listen to it and went with my gut feeling gave me what it did (her first National film award).. So, that made me feel that okay, ‘I need to feel it from inside’. I need to really feel hungry towards doing a certain film. I need to feel challenged by the character and not repeat myself. When Tere Ishq Mein (2025) happened, it was such an intense film; it was emotionally and physically draining. As an actor, by the end of that film, I couldn’t do another intense project immediately. Fortunately, I had Cocktail 2 that came to me, and I was like, ‘This is a breath of fresh air and I would love to do this next.’

With so many different films working at the box office now, do you think audiences have always just wanted good stories, regardless of genre?

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Yes. Aapko agar ek hi tarah ka khaana baar-baar denge toh aap bhi bore ho jaoge na? So, as an audience also, you want different kinds of cuisines and different genres of films. I think what we started thinking is ‘Oh, action is working. So, let’s make action films.’ But at the end of it, people want something that is engaging and different for them to not wait for the film to stream on OTT. People should have FOMO, ‘we have to go to a theatre and see it’. That experience needs to happen. Earlier, when OTT was not there, it took six months for a film to come on TV. So, there was a little more urgency to watch it. Now, mediocrity is not going to work.

What’s coming up next for you?

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I am excited to find a script. Genuinely, I have not signed anything, and I am not in a hurry. Right now, quality over quantity for me, for sure.

An upcoming film that you are excited to watch?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is coming. I’m excited about that. Dune 3, too. Then there’s Eetha. Laxman Utekar sir is directing, the teaser is fab. It’s Laxman sir in his full element and avatar with Shraddha (Kapoor, actor). It looks very powerful.

Is marriage on the cards for you?

That will happen when it happens. I am not in a hurry. I think everything has its own time.

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