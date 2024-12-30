Kritika Kamra on star system on OTT: Film actors have advantage

Actor Kritika Kamra, who has successfully transitioned from television to OTT platforms with her strong performances in shows like Gyaarah Gyaarah and Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), acknowledges that while streaming platforms was initially hailed as an equaliser devoid of a star system, the reality today is somewhat different. Kritika Kamra will next be seen in Matka King.

“I don’t think it’s entirely true,” Kamra states when asked about the star system in the OTT space. “When it started it was more democratic, but slowly and gradually you are kind of seeing the hierarchy even on OTT, whether it’s behind the camera or in front of it. And there is an advantage that film actors who decide to come to OTT have. That is definitely a thing,” says the 36-year-old who will be next seen in the web show Matka King alongside actor Vijay Varma.

Drawing from her own experience of working in different mediums including television, films and OTT, Kamra notes the parallels between the processes of OTT and feature films. She explains that while having major film stars in OTT projects might impact the screen time of other actors, the details such as remuneration are a different matter altogether.

“I don’t think so (that screen time is affected). The good part is that you have to have a locked script when everything goes on floors,” she says, adding, “It’s not like television, where it’s written every day. Film and OTT are so similar in their processes that everything is pre-decided. You are casting people for specific characters, but if you start comparing money or the opportunities which go to some ‘stars,’ let’s say, it’s not as even a playing field as it used to be a couple of years back because the economics of the show also change. The producers also want to cast a star because they want to get bigger budgets for their films.”

Meanwhile, reflecting on her success with Gyaarah Gyaarah, Kamra, who plays a cop in the series, shares, “Audiences who watched me on television discovered the show and they came back with the feedback that they really enjoyed me in this cop-avatar.”

“It was very different from the initial roles which I took on when I started out and the viewers gave me some great feedback. It really means a lot to me,” she wraps up.