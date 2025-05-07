Krushal Ahuja on quitting Jhanak: The team was informed about the show taking a leap

Change is the only constant, and this saying seems apt for the situation in daily soaps these days. Actors Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's show Jhanak has been in the news for various reasons, the latest being the upcoming leap. A report suggests the show will take a 20-year leap, introducing a new cast. The leap will also mark the end of Krushal and Hiba's journey on the show, along with a few other cast members. Krushal Ahuja

Speaking to us, Krushal confirms the news about his exit from the show post-leap. The actor tells us, "Yes, I am quitting the show. I was informed by the team yesterday. A mail was sent to the Jhanak team, and we were informed about the show taking a leap."

When asked about the reason behind his decision, Krushal tells us, "The show is taking a leap, and the storyline will be different. My character's (Anirudha) journey will end with the upcoming leap."

When asked about his co-star Hiba Nawab, who plays the lead role of Jhanak, the actor says: "Honestly, I don't know about anyone else, not even Hiba, for now. The team received the mail yesterday, and today I am the only one shooting. I haven't had the chance to meet my fellow cast members. So, can't really tell you who all are leaving, but the leap is happening."

Krushal has been a part of Jhanak from its inception, shares his future plans, and says, “The last episode before the show takes a leap will be telecast in a month, and currently, we are shooting it. After the show, I plan to take a break and then return with something exciting," says Krushal, adding, "I am not restricted to doing only TV. I aim to work on all mediums. For now, I can tell you that I am planning to take a small break post-wrapping the show."