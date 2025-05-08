Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have FINALLY made their romance red carpet official

Oh the slow (sometimes uncomfortable) burn that is the Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet romance! Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet make their romance red carpet official

When Kylie and Timothee soft-launched their romantic association, most were surprised, some were incredibly put off and the rest just wrote it off as a potential PR tactic (though this was quite far-fetched). Slowly and steadily over the months however, the beauty mogul and her Hollywood biggie beau, have definitely managed to sensitise the public to their brewing romance.

Now between the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open and the Lakers game, their PDA, where Kylie always seems more hoked on than Timothee, has everybody on tenterhooks about the massive switch up in her energy. But if their early Golden Globes stint or even the more recent Oscars outing tell us anything at all, it's that that's a woman in love!

Speaking of their latest milestone, Kylie and Timothee have finally, FINALLY made their romance red carpet official! Now if you don't get the hype, let us explain. The couple may have been spotted at multiple high-profile events, not only in each other's company, but together. But in the celebrity world, walking a red carpet together makes for a big turning point in the relationship, as the lore goes.

And for Kylie and Timothee, it was the 70th annual David Di Donatello photocall in Rome, Italy, held on May 7.

Dressed in a skintight embossed, slinky, black-on-black Schiaparelli evening gown, Kylie, in her photo dump from Rome, proudly proclaimed that she did her makeup on her own — standout detail was of course the ear-grasping drop earrings in gold, black and white.

Kylie Jenner in all-Schiaparelli(Photos: Instagram/kyliejenner)

Timothee kept it predictable in a well-tailored suit as the two walked onto the red carpet, hand-in-hand. A few, very couple-coded poses later, Timothee also made it a point to kiss Kylie before he walked onstage to accept the 'David Especiale' award for cinematic excellence.

What do you think of the pair?