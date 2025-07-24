Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Hiten Tejwani on comparisons to Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa: ‘Ab hum aa rahe hain…’

25 years ago, Ektaa Kapoor introduced the country to a soap opera, which went on to become one of the most loved, watched and remembered shows on Indian television. Yes, we are talking about the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. So when it was announced that the show is returning to our screens with the original star cast, along with the new generation of the Virani family, fans were seated. After Smriti Irani’s first look, a fun behind the scenes clip gave us a glimpse of Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani, Hiten Tejwani as Karan Virani and Gauri Pradhan as Nandini Virani’s reunion on set. Netizens were so excited about the show’s return that they started pitting it against Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa, which is currently one of the biggest shows on Indian television. Hiten has now shared his thoughts on the same. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi vs Anupamaa

Actor Hiten Tejwani, who is returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with his real life and onscreen wife Gauri Pradhan, spoke to Telly Masala about how netizens are comparing his show to Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa. Hiten was quoted saying, “Ab hum aa rahe hain, humein aane toh dijiye. Fir baad mein aap log hi decide karenge kon kya hai. Hum kaun hote hain kuch bolne waale. Jo cheez achhi hai, achhi hai, joh achhi nahi hai, aap maalik ho, aapko pata hai, sabko pata hai. Fans hain, sab woh hi decide karte hain, unhein joh cheez pasand aati hai woh yun pasand aati hai, nahi aati woh turant bata dete hain. Aaj kal ki audience clear hai ye mamle mein.”

Hiten went on to add, “Hum log kisi ko neecha dikhaane ya kuch niche karne uske liye nahi aa rahe hain. Ek nostalgia hai. I am sure makers bhi chahte the Ektaa ma'am bhi ki kuch laaye aur aaj ke time ki baate kar paaye.”

Also starring Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi and Shagun Sharma as Mihir and Tulsi’s children, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to arrive on TV on July 29.