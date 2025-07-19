Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Promo: Smriti aka Tulsi returns with a modern twist; fans say ‘Anupamaa ka patta cut’

When it was announced that Smriti Irani is returning to television with Ekta Kapoor’s beloved soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi Virani, fans were hit with a wave of nostalgia. The first teaser went on to raise our expectations, leaving audiences eagerly waiting for the first episode. This time the show will have limited episodes, but the excitement continues to be unlimited. Much to the delight of fans, makers have now dropped a new promo where we witness a modern Tulsi with the same sanskaar, as she explains the need for moral and ethical values as well as cultural traditions in the new age. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new promo

The new promo begins with Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani wrapping up some work and shutting her laptop. She then gives us a tour of the house, taking us on a trip down memory lane, paying respects to the late Baa. Smriti shares, “Kabhi kabhi sochti hun, apne woh nahi jo tasveeron mein saath khade hote hain. Apne woh hain jo takleefo mein saath khade hote hain. Lagta hai jaise kal ki hi baat ho jab main Shanti Niketan aayi thi, jahan ek chhat ke neeche rehkar bhi dilon mein faasle the. Kabhi bachhe bhatke, kabhi bahu betiyon mein farak kiya gaya. Par ek maa, patni, bahu ka farz kehta hai, usoolo ke saath pyaar ho toh parivaar juda rehta hai.”

Tulsi continues to add, “Aaj ki daudti bhaagti zindagi mein sanskaar aur bhi maayene rakhte hain. Aur badalte wakt ke saath toh chunautiya bhi nayi hain. Par sanskaar jo tab the, aaj bhi wahi hain. Phir aa rahi hai Tulsi aapke aangan mein khilne.” After watching this promo, fans gushed with nostalgia in the comment section below. One netizen shared, “Aisa lag raha hai jaise waqt 2000 ke daur mein wapas chala gaya ho... har cheez mein ek purani yaadon ki khushboo hai, ek sukoon bhari feeling, jaise bachpan ki galiyon mein phir se laut aaya hoon,” whereas another wrote, “Why I am feeling that going back to 20's era.. only innocence, peace, and family wali feeling..😍😍😍.” A comment even read, “FANTASTIC !! WHAT a trailer! THIS IS WHAT this modern genersation need! #superexcited😁.”

Meanwhile, a majority of netizens pitted Smriti’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi against Rupali Ganguly’s superhit TV show Anupamaa. For instance, a comment read, “Anupama ka TRP kam Hoga 😂 Anupama ko takkar dene ke liye Tulsi aa rahi hai😍,” whereas another netizen wrote, “Ab anupama ka patta ✂🔥.” A social media user also joked, “Abb katega anupama ka patta 😂😂lots of love to kyunki saas b kabhi bahu thi🙏.”

Well, fans are now eagerly waiting for the first episode to release on July 29, where we will once again reunite with Tulsi and her Mihir aka Amar Upadhyay.