Lakshya bags fourth Dharma film with Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff after Ba***ds of Bollywood success?

The actor has quietly crash-landed as the next big thing after the stupendous success of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood in which he stars front and centre as Aasmaan Singh. Add to this all the critical credibility from last year's Kill and the future looks promising, especially with him having a carnival of Dharma projects in his kitty.

Next up on his roster will be the rebooted version of Dostana 2 — which was supposed to be his original debut — it's worth mentioning here that Lakshya was the only one retained from the original trio lineup, comprising of him, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. The film will now reportedly star Vikrant Massey and either Sreeleela or Pratibha Ranta.

Not in Dostana 2, but looks like Janhvi and Lakshya will after all, be starring in a film together. In what will be his fourth Dharma film, Lakshya has reportedly signed on for a revenge romance with the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor. The film will also be starring Tiger Shroff. Reports suggest that Raj Mehta, of Good Newwz (2019) and Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022) fame will be helming the project which will also carry a strong dose of action. Filming is set to begin in December 2025.

Now while Lakshya is definitely the man of the moment, people don't seem all too happy about Janhvi bagging another big project. And the reactions are quite unforgiving. "Wont make films like Homebound but will employ Janhvi till death", "Jahnvi and Tiger is going to be a disaster for sure", "Janhvi Kapoor + Tiger perfect combination to go bankrupt 💀" and "Janhvi in another movie ?! Itne back to back project toh mene kese ko milte nahi dekha" read a few comments.