Liam Payne to appear as judge on Building the Band talent show, despite tragic passing; fans divided, say ‘not okay’

In a bizarre announcement and one that seems unreal, Netflix just announced that their new talent show Building the Band will feature One Direction star Liam Payne as a judge later this year. The announcement comes as part of the streaming service’s 2025 lineup, offering fans a chance to see the singer in action one last time, post his untimely passing last October when he was just 31. Liam Payne

Building the Band was one of Payne's final projects before his tragic passing and will showcase aspiring singers who are competing to form their own music group. The format is reminiscent of Love is Blind, where contestants are kept in separate booths and must rely on musical compatibility, connection and chemistry to decide if they’ll form a group. The show promises a mix of performances, drama, and intense competition as these hopefuls aim to create the next big music band.

Payne filmed his role as a judge alongside Destiny's Child’s Kelly Rowland and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger, both of whom will return to provide their expertise. Scherzinger, who was also a judge on The X Factor when Payne first auditioned in 2010, will mentor the contestants as well. Additionally, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean will host the series, rounding out the star-studded panel.

Liam Payne’s tragic passing occurred towards the end of last year following a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As the investigation into his death continues, with several individuals facing charges, his fans and loved ones continue to mourn the loss of the talented artist. Payne’s funeral in November saw attendance from his family, his son Bear’s mother Cheryl, and his One Direction bandmates.

What fans think about this

Fans had mixed reactions to the news, with many unsure how they would feel watching the show following Liam Payne’s tragic passing. “I’m not sure if I would be okay watching him being on that show, knowing he’s not here anymore,” one fan expressed on X. Another added, “How are we supposed to watch this? We’ll see him laughing and having fun on the show, and we’ll be drowning in tears over this unfairness, over his absence. Even writing this is making me cry.”

However, some fans were more optimistic and excited about the chance to see him again on screen. “For a little while, we'll see him again,” one hopeful fan wrote. Another shared, “Can’t wait to see him again for a few episodes.” A different fan reflected, “Liam is no longer with us, but I'm very happy to be able to watch the process. Can I watch it in Japan? Can I watch the same thing on Netflix all over the world?”

Building the Band will undoubtedly be an emotional watch for fans, offering a final glimpse of Payne’s presence and passion for music. Though the release date has not yet been announced, the show’s debut is eagerly awaited.