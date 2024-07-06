‘Like a brother’: Akshay Kumar sends 25 lakh to noted Punjabi singer to tide over financial crises

Chandigarh: Just a few days after Glory Bawa, daughter of renowned Punjabi folk singer and Padma Bhushan awardee late Gurmeet Bawa, sought help from the government and shared her financial ordeals on social media, actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday sent her ₹25 lakh to tide over the crises. Akshay and Glory

“I don’t have words to explain what it means to me,” said Glory, who was touched by the grand gesture her ‘brother made’. “Kumar refused to call it a help, but something a brother would do for his sister,” she added. Asking if the money will end her financial struggles, Glory said, “It will definitely help me and my family. But I want work, and have been asking for the same. People have started reaching out to me, and hope artistes like us find something substantial to do.”

Kumar said, “I got to know of this from social media. Bahot dukh hua ki Gurmeet Bawa ji, jo Punjab ki shaan thi, unke pariwar ko aaj itni financial problems hain. Maine unki beti Glory Bawa ko apni behen samajh ke ek pyaar ka gesture bheja hai. Yeh koi help nahi hai, ek Punjabi aur ek artist hone ke naate mera farz hai. (It was disheartening to see the family of Punjab’s pride Gurmeet Bawa reeling under financial problems. It’s a gesture of love made to her daughter Glory Bawa as a brother. This is not a help, but fulfilment of my responsibility as a Punjabi and an artiste).”

Recently, Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal and Amritsar DC Ghanshyam Thori had also visited her home and presented her with a ₹1 lakh cheque each as assistance. The sole earning member left in the family, Glory had mentioned in the video how her family was struggling financially. She also shared how she had to look after her sister Simran and her daughter, her own daughter and children of her deceased sister Lachi Bawa, also a noted singer who passed away due to cancer.

Her mother Gurmeet was known for her long ‘hek’ (singing in single breath) that she could hold for record 45 seconds. She was one of the artistes known for singing Jugni after Alam Lohar and was the first Punjabi female singer to sing on Doordarshan.