Lily Collins reveals why filming Emily in Paris Season 5 was a struggle: ‘I went up to people and said…’

Behind the scenes of the fifth instalment of Emily in Paris , actor Lily Collins had a très magnifique new companion: her baby girl, Tove. While Emily Cooper was busy navigating Roman holidays and Parisian drama, Lily was mastering the ultimate balancing act — first-time motherhood paired with a whole career.

The actor and her husband, director Charlie McDowell, surprised fans by announcing they had welcomed their daughter via surrogate in late January 2025. But it wasn’t all flowers; Lily recently got candid about the reality of returning to the high-glam set just three months after becoming a mom.

The struggle was real for the star, who found herself being more vulnerable with the crew than ever before. “I went up to people and I just said like, ‘OK, not sleeping a lot. I'm exhausted... I'm trying to figure a lot of things out in real time. It's a struggle. I miss her,’” she confessed.

Known for her Type-A preparation, Lily admitted that her usual “perfectionist” mode hit a wall this year. “It's my first job being a mom,” she shared in a recent interview with People . “Normally I can juggle a lot of things at once... what I realised this year is that's just not possible when you have something greater than yourself to focus on.”

The shift in priorities even changed her performance. Usually a stranger to the blooper reel, Lily found herself laughing at her own mistakes this season. “I've never really been in the gag reel because I never really done a lot of mess ups... I wanted to never, never mess up,” she said. But this year? “I was like, ‘oh, they're gonna put that... oh, they're gonna put that.’ And it was amazing because I really felt like I had way more like fun and freedom.”