Lin Laishram shares how husband Randeep Hooda encouraged her to take on her first negative role

Model, actor, and entrepreneur Lin Laishram is gearing up to explore a new facet of her acting career with her upcoming film Bun Tikki, produced by the ace designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra. In this project, Laishram steps into a negative role for the first time. Randeep Hooda with wife, actor Lin Laishram

Talking about the experience of working on the movie, Laishram tells us, “Manish kept saying, ‘I can’t believe you are doing this between your wedding!’ He was so supportive, and the team was incredibly nice to me.”

Lin Laishram and actor Randeep Hooda tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in an intimate ceremony, but her schedule was anything but quiet. The 38-year-old actor shuttled between Mumbai and Delhi during the filming of Bun Tikki, fitting in her nuptials and wedding reception between film commitments.

Reflecting on how she managed it all, Laishram says, “Bolte hain na, universe deta hai toh chhapad phaad ke, it was something like that. As an actor who has got work sparingly in this industry, I didn’t want to turn this opportunity down. Randeep told me, ‘You have to do it’. I kept going back to him, wondering if I could pull it off, and he always said, ‘You can do anything, be anything.’ All that energy has turned out to be very beautiful.”

While the release date of the film, which also features veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, is yet to be announced, Laishram is confident it will be a defining moment in her career. “It is one project I am very proud of,” she notes.

Lin Laishram made her Hindi film debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om. She was last seen in the 2023 film Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.