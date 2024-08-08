Love cats and cartoons? On International Cat Day, check out 5 niche animated movies cat lovers are bound to enjoy

Cats have been cherished companions throughout human history, with their domestication tracing back nearly 4000 years to ancient Egypt. These furry felines have since made their mark in households and art, particularly in animation. To celebrate International Cat Day, we’re spotlighting some of the most iconic animated cat movies — beyond the beloved Puss in Boots or Garfield. Check out 5 niche animated movies cat lovers are bound to love(Instagram)

The Aristocats

A classic Disney animation,The Aristocats (1970) follows the lives of four comical, aristocratic cats as they navigate their way out of a cat-napping with the help of unlikely allies like an alley cat and a series of other whimsical animals who help them reach home. This film is the perfect cosy escape for a rainy evening and you can't say you're a true cat lover until you've watched it.

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

This would not be a good list if we didn't include the most iconic cat of all time and his partner in crime. Tom & Jerry: The Movie (1992) is the oldest Tom & Jerry film created, and easily the most nostalgic movie you're ever going to watch. The story focuses on our two favourite animal protagonists as they convince orphaned Robyn to escape her evil aunt in a series of wild events that are just a wonderful pleasure to watch.

Cats Don't Dance

In an alternate universe where humans and animals co-exist, Danny T. Cat travels to Hollywood in the hopes of starting his acting career. He's cast by agent Farley Wink in a film at Mammoth Pictures where he meets his co-stars and gets used to the ins and outs of the film industry. Unsurprisingly disheartened by his minor roles, Danny attempts to gain more screen time, angering spoiled child star Darla Dimple who then has her intimidating butler thwart Danny's career. The musical comedy is catchy, easy and a great family watch on a weekend night!

The Cat Returns

Another whimsical anime by Studio Ghibli, The Cat Returns (2002) is a film you can watch repeatedly and always discover something new. This story follows a shy high school student who discovers she can talk to cats. After saving a cat from being hit by a truck, she learns he's the Prince of the Cat Kingdom. Soon she gets mixed up in his world where cats occupy all positions of power. The movie’s strange, absurd twists and turns make it incredibly engaging, keeping you on the edge of your seat throughout.

A Whisker Away

In another heartwarming children's fantasy movie by Studio Ghibli, the line between human and animal blurs when a young girl discovers how to transform herself into a cat to win the attention of her school crush. The playful animation juxtaposes the story's exploration of significant coming-of-age themes like bullying, anxiety and depression in a manner relatable to younger kids them. A great family watch, especially if your young ones are fond of cute cats.

These iconic animated movies offer a delightful mix of nostalgia, whimsy, and heartwarming moments. Whether you're a long-time cat lover or new to the charm of animated feline adventures there's something on this list for everyone to enjoy this International Cat Day.