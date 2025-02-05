Lucky Ali reveals potential marriage plans, recalls recording Ek Pal Ka Jeena: Hrithik Roshan said he didn't want to…

Lucky Ali had the audience eating out of his hands as his session at the 18th edition of Kathakar International Storyteller Festival turned into a mini concert, with him doling out his iconic hits O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Aa Bhi Jaa. Lucky Ali(Photo: Manoj Verma/ HT)

Held at Delhi’s Sunder Nursery, everyone settled in comfortably with their pullover and jackets, braving the cold at 11 in the night, listening to him with rapt attention. From existential crisis, to the stories behind his songs, nothing was off the table.

‘HRITHIK SAID ‘I DON’T WANT TO SAY ‘AAS’ IN EK PAL KA JEENA!'’

There were definitely some stories which took everyone by surprise! Lucky decided to open up on the recording session of Ek Pal Ka Jeena for Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000). “Raju bhai (Rajesh Roshan, music director) was my senior. While recording it, there were these lyrics ‘honthon pe pyaas hai, milne ki aas hai’ I told Hrithik ‘you are going to sing ‘aas hai’ on screen? People would laugh’ Then Hrithik went to his father (Rakesh Roshan, director) and said ‘papa I don’t want to sing ‘aas’ on screen! Rakesh said to me ‘arre kya bol aur sikha raha hai isko?’,” Lucky laughed.

‘I DON’T LISTEN TO MUSIC’

Lucky Ali was in conversation with Mohit Chauhan.

Lucky was asked which song in the recent times he would have loved to sing in his own voice, if given a chance. The 66-year-old exclaimed, “I am so sorry, you are not going to believe this, but I don’t really listen to music. It’s internal. Sometimes I listen to artists, though.”

Not just singing, Lucky had a brief stint in acting too. After all, he is the song of legendary late comedian-actor Mehmood. He shared that his father wanted him to become an actor, “But he was very happy when he saw me do well in music. He was my role model, I emulated him. I wanted to be like him. After dad passed on, much before that, he had got me aware, spiritually. I started travelling a lot, went to the Himalayas with my friends.”

Questions got heavy as the night passed. Lucky was asked about life’s purpose, to which he quipped, “The purpose is to come and go away, we don’t have a choice.” And when asked about his next dream, he surprised everyone as he replied, “Dream hai ki main shaadi karunga phir se!”

Fans were also left happy when he shared that he is going to collaborate with Faisal Kapadia next. Given the barrage of song requests, Lucky promised, “I will soon do a concert in Delhi!”