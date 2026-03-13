Mackenyu is a great dancer, singer: One Piece stars Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero Gibson root for his B’wood debut

Speaking to us Jacob Romero Gibson who plays the role of Usopp says, “Who wouldn’t want it? Is that an official invitation to be a part of something in Bollywood.” Adding, “Give me an audition, I'll tape. It is true, we would love to join something interesting.” While the actor showed his excitement, his co-stars Emily Rudd adds, “I don't know if I have the talent for it, but I'd like to try.”

The idea of working globally excites celebs not only in Bollywood but in the west too. During a recent conversation with us, for their series One Piece season 2, actors Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson and Emily Rudd share their plans of working in B'wood, as they talk about the show’s massive global recognition.

Further adding, Emily Rudd acknowledges that her co-actor Mackenyu is a ‘great dancer’. She says, “If there is something good, for us send it over. Mackenyu is a good dancer and singer.“ Agreeing to Emily’s opinion, Jacob elaborates, “I agree he is great dancer.”

While the Netflix show has returned with its new set of challenges and twists, the trio shares how they miss some of the characters from season one. “I want more of Buggy (Jeff Ward). We can always use more of him,” says Jacob, adding: “I also miss Arlong who played the fisherman (McKinley Belcher lll). We miss our fisherman, he should be brought back to the season.”