Madhuri Dixit shares 1st post after Toronto fiasco, calls tour ‘meet and greet’; angry fans say ‘you owe an apology’

On November 2, many Bollywood lovers rushed to The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto to witness actor Madhuri Dixit’s magic live as she began her international tour across USA and Canada. But most of these fans reportedly left the venue disappointed. In their social media reviews, members of the audience claimed that Madhuri reached 3 hours late to the event, left early, and gave a ‘lacklustre interview’ instead of performing on stage as fans had expected. Her short dance videos did go viral, but fans complained that the show was not a ‘concert’ as advertised. Issuing an official statement days later, organisers True Sound Live Ltd. stated: “Madhuri Dixit’s own management team misinformed her about the call time, resulting in her late arrival around 10 PM.” Well, Madhuri has now shared her first post on social media after the entire fiasco.

No, Madhuri Dixit has not commented on the controversy around her first Toronto show. Instead, in her post, the actor has thanked fans for a lovely first show, and announced the dates of the upcoming ‘meet and greet’ events in her tour. Along with a poster of the tour, Madhuri shared, “Thank you Toronto for a lovely Meet and Greet and now looking forward to meeting my fans in New Jersey on 6th November. Boston on 7th November. Chicago on 8th November. Houston on 9th November. New York on 15th November. #Meet&Greet #usacanadatour.” This post is now receiving flak. Netizens are pointing out that Madhuri had initially described her tour as a ‘series of unforgettable live shows’, but it is now being promoted as a ‘meet and greet’.

In the comment section below, one such internet user stated, “@madhuridixitnene It’s unfortunate that you’re now stating it’s a meet and greet after your Toronto audience including myself spent our money without having the proper information. Ever since I was a kid I have been a fan and sadly I’ve been left completely disappointed. Transparency is an important thing. Hope you and your team are more straightforward with your other shows,” whereas another wrote, “Toronto show was horrible. I see they now added "meet and greet".” Another comment read, “But you owe Toronto an apology for fake advertising…your own post on your profile doesn’t call it a Meet and Greet. You say an evening of dance , music and celebrations,” while a netizen stated, “Madhuri Dixit Nene. I grew up loving you and watching you. As of now. Toronto is very disappointed in your show. They were misled. False advertising on what the show was supposed to be. What everyone was expecting and what actually happened. 💔💔💔💔.”

There were however some fans who showered love. One such netizen wrote, “A Queen like no other ⭐️🤩,” while another shared, “I saw you in Atlanta last year, and you were FABULOUS!! 👏👏👏.”

The next live show in the tour is today on November 6, at New Jersey.