Mahakumbh 2025 | This is a prasad of my contribution to devotional music: Anup Jalota

Having attended all Ardh and Mahakumbhs in the last 50 years, Anup Jalota is looking forward to the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 that begins at Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) today. Anup Jalota during his recent visit to Prayagraj

“I have attended all Kumbhs — Haridwar, Ujjain, Nasik and Prayagraj and performed there, too. But, itni bhawyata maine kabhi nahi dekhi. I have taken a dip in holy rivers and shayad usi doobki ka asar hai, ki abhi tak gaana gaa raha hoon. This is the prasad of my contribution to devotional music.”

The Padma Shri’s two bhajans – Mahakumbh Katha and Kumbh Aarti – will be released today. “I will be performing for the Cultural Ministry and two bhajan sandhyas are scheduled as well,” he says.

Jalota is amazed with the arrangements in the city. “On January 10, I was in Sangam city for a conclave which I opened. The feeling all around and the vibes were amazing. Iss baar ke prabandh kuch adbhudh hi hai. The tent city is quite impressive aur bahut kamaal hai. This Mahakumbh is so sacred, such positioning of stars happens only once in 144 years. They are expecting over 40 crore people during the festival period which is nearly one-third of India,” he says.

Jalota, who is also looking forward to his bhajan Mahakumbh Katha, adds, “I don’t perform as a professional singer. I am a bhakt and bhakti karta hoon aur shayad issi liye log jud pate hai humare sangeet se. My upcoming bhajan explains everything about the origin of how samudra manthan happened, the events that followed and how amrit drops fell in four places where Kumbh is held. The other one is aarti for the Mahakumbh,” he adds.

The singer adds that on his recent visit he met the head of Parmarth Ashram, Rishikesh. “Swamiji has invited me to his ashram which is closest to the Sangam. I am looking foward visit there as well," he ends.