Planning your trip to Mahakumbh 2025? Know all about accommodations, tour packages, air connectivity for visitors

Mahakumbh, a landmark event not only for spiritual gatherings but is set to be a platform for global tourism. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is rolling out several initiatives aimed at boosting both domestic and international tourism. A view of tents installed at the Sangam area for Mahakumbh 2025, in Prayagraj.(PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

The Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.

The Mahakumbh 2025, which is Poorna Kumbh is taking place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

This mega event, expected to attract millions of devotees, tourists, and pilgrims from across the world offers a unique opportunity to showcase India's cultural, spiritual heritage and tourism potential.

The Ministry of Tourism said it is setting up the Incredible India Pavilion, a sprawling 5000 sq ft space at Mahakumbh, which will facilitate foreign tourists, scholars, researchers, photographers, journalists, the expat community, Indian diaspora.

In a statement, the ministry said the pavilion will offer an immersive experience for visitors, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and the significance of Kumbh Mela. The pavilion will also feature the Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Poll, allowing visitors to vote for their favourite tourism destinations in India.

To cater to the specific needs of foreign tourists, influencers, journalists, and photographers attending Maha Kumbh, the Ministry of Tourism has set up a dedicated toll-free Tourist Infoline (1800111363 or 1363).

Besides English and Hindi the Toll-Free Infoline is now operating in ten (10) International languages and also in Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese and Marathi.

The service will provide assistance, information, and guidance to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable for international visitors.

The Ministry has launched a major social media campaign to generate buzz about the upcoming Maha Kumbh-2025.

Special hashtags such as #Mahakumbh2025 and #SpiritualPrayagraj are being used to encourage people to share their experiences and moments from the event.

The Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with key tourism stakeholders like the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), IRCTC, and ITDC to offer a range of curated tour packages and luxury accommodation options.

ITDC has set up 80 Luxury accommodations at Tent City, Prayagraj, while IRCTC is also providing Luxury Tents to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and tourists. These packages will be available in a digital brochure, which has been widely circulated to Indian Missions and India Tourism Offices for greater amplification.

To ensure seamless travel for tourists attending the Mahakumbh, the Ministry of Tourism has partnered with Alliance Air to enhance air connectivity to Prayagraj from multiple cities across India. This will facilitate easier access for domestic and international visitors, allowing them to reach the event with ease and convenience.

To capsulize this rare opportunity, the Ministry of Tourism will undertake a large-scale photoshoot and videography project to capture the grandeur and spiritual essence of the Maha Kumbh.

The visuals will be shared widely across international and national media platforms, showcasing the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh and highlighting the tourism potential of Prayagraj as a spiritual and cultural destination.