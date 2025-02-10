Maharashtra CM & Gaurav Taneja weigh in on India’s Got Latent row amid backlash against Ranveer Allahbadia

Even public figures are now reacting to the controversy surrounding the controversial question/joke by popular content creator Ranveer Allahbadia during the latest episode of online reality show India's Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja have reacted to the recently released controversial episode of India's Got Latent

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday weighed in on the ongoing controversy and said that there is freedom of speech in the country but it ends when there is an encroachment upon “freedom of others".

"I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others… In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them it is absolutely wrong and action should be taken against them," Fadnavis told reporters.

Well-known YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, famously known as Flying Beast, also voiced his opinion on X (foDigital rmerly Twitter), and voiced his concern about YouTube getting banned in India following the incident.

Netizens, too went into overdrive outraging against Ranveer Allahbadia, after his controversial question during the episode which was aired on YouTube over the weekend. Social media users did not find the moment funny and called Allahbadia "deranged", "depraved" and "rather wild."

Apart from the backlash against BeerBiceps, who has hosted several Indian politicians on his podcast in the past, netizens were also angry with the show and its host Samay Raina, and urged the authorities and YouTube to ban his show, which has in the past received severe flak online for offensive jokes and comments.

For the uninitiated, Ranveer appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid and others. During the episode, he grilled a contestant with a question that attracted the internet’s censure. “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” he asked.

The question momentarily surprised even Raina, who is known for his dark humour. “What the f***?” Raina asked before jokingly adding "Yeh sab podcast ke rejected questions yahan puch raha hai (He is asling all the rejection questions on his podcast, here)" referring to Ranveer's popular podcast show.

Meanwhile, Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, also appeared as one of the judges on the show, where she sparked controversy with an offensive joke, asking a contestant, “Have you ever seen a vagina after being born?”

The incident has once again led to wider calls about regulation of inappropriate content that can easily be accessed by underage social media users. Following the outrage, complaint has been registered in Maharashtra's Mumbai against Ranveer Allahbadia and The Rebel Kid aKa Apoorva Mukhija, along with comedian Samay Raina over the alleged use of 'abusive language' on the show.