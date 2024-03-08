Mahashivratri special| Akshay Kumar: The connection I have with Lord Shiva strengthened since losing my mother

He shares an intimate connection with Lord Shiva. Having just starred in the song Shambhu, and playing a messenger to him in his film OMG2, Akshay Kumar gets emotional when we talk to him on the occasion of Mahashivratri today. Actor Akshay Kumar

“The connection I have with Lord Shiva has strengthened since losing my mother. He calms my soul, and makes me feel that with loss there’s always a new life. He is the living form of Yin and Yang, there is no light without darkness, and vice versa. OMG2 came to me at the right time, that’s the work of the Lord. I needed comfort and strength when I didn’t even know it. Now, I wake up and listen to his songs during my workout every day. I feel his strength and resilience. I trust the next chapter of my life because I know the author is going to be Lord Shiva,” tells us the 56-year-old, who is ready for the release of his next biggie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Considering that he has travelled the world for his film shoots, has Kumar got a chance to witness Mahashivratri celebrations in person till date? While he is yet to, he adds, “I would love to, but haven’t had the opportunity, I did visit Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain last year to ring in my birthday and got to witness the Bhasma aarti. It was nothing short of divine. The whole atmosphere and vibe of Mahadev is simply soul stirring. I truly felt blessed to be there and would never forget it.”

The one thing not many people are privy to is that the actor has started signing off his messages and posts with ‘Jai mahakaal’. We ask him about it, and he reveals, “I got familiarised with the feeling in Mahadev ki nagri Ujjain which I visisted for the shoot of OMG2. everybody was greeting each other with Jai mahakaal, Har Har Mahadev, and no greeting ever went unanswered. They all used to reply back the same. After all, Mahadev is everything, and eventually everything unites with him. That’s how I picked it up.”

BOX

Kumar rocks it at the Ambani bash

The actor laughs when we ask him about his super energetic performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre wedding. “Plus it happened around 3 in the morning,” he says, and we understand immediately- because the actor sleeps early and wakes up early too! “It was grand of course, but besides that the Ambani family was so loving and caring, they left no stone unturned to make everyone feel included. Anant and Radhika were very gracious hosts, may Mahakaal bless the happy couple,”