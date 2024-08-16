Manasi Parekh reacts to winning National Film Award for Best Actress: Big win for me as a working mother

Manasi Parekh can’t contain her excitement as she talks to us after the 70th National Awards announcement today. She has bagged Best Actress for her 2023 Gujarati film Kutch Express. Manasi Parekh in a still

“I am shooting for my new film, and got a message from Anand Tiwari ‘Congratulations on the National Award’ I exclaimed ‘what!’ He was the person who broke the news to me. I am still processing it, I can’t believe it,” tells the 38-year-old to HT City.

She has been in showbiz for two decades now, and looks at this award as a vindication for her struggle and hard work, “I work very hard, I love what I do. What makes this win even sweeter is that my husband and I have produced Kutch Express as well! I want to do the best work, produce the best of things.”

The journey ahead will be easier courtesy this win, she feels, “This will make people believe ‘these guys are legit’ My recent film Jhamkudi’s success and now this award makes it both box office and critical acclaim. It makes my name more credible for investors and producers to understand that Manasi does have it in her. It’s a great win for me.”

Parekh emphasises that this is also a big win for her as a working mother, “I have a seven-year-old daughter who has supported me in my work. My husband has been my backbone. This is a call for working women that they can achieve their dreams. Time cannot slow you down.”