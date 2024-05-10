Manvita Kamath-Arun Kumar's wedding; a traditional Konkani fare

Actor Manvita Kamath and music producer Arun Kumar tied the knot on April 30. Speaking from the midst of setting up their new home, they shared insights into their celebration. “The wedding was everything we envisioned. We opted for traditional ceremonies on April 30 and May 1, preceded by a lively cocktail party on April 29, attended by Sandalwood and Bollywood personalities,” Kamath shares. Manvita Kamath and Arun Kumar's wedding was a three-day affair with a cocktail party on April 29(Photo: Instagram/realmanvitakamath)

“We wanted a relaxed gathering before the formal festivities,” adds Kumar, “where the common love for music united our guests, leading to impromptu jam sessions.”

Reflecting on the wedding itself, Kumar remarks, “As both of us are Konkani, we embraced our cultural heritage with a traditional ceremony in Manvita’s hometown temple in Kalasa, Karnataka. The highlight was undoubtedly the delicious vegetarian Konkani cuisine enjoyed by all.”

Despite being an arranged marriage, Kumar highlights the bond they share, stating, “It feels more like a love marriage. When Manvita was introduced to me, I insisted on getting to know her for four to five months before proceeding.”

The Shiva 143 (2020) actor goes on, “My late mother had always wished for my marriage. After her passing, when I saw Arun’s biodata with the same birthdate as my mother’s, I felt it was fate.”

For Kamath, Arun’s supportive nature was a significant factor. “He’s always been caring and respectful of my opinions, which is rare. Unlike many men I’ve encountered, Arun never undermines me but listens attentively,” she says.

Now residing in Bengaluru, the couple plans to explore creative collaborations. “We aspire to merge our talents — me in music and Arun in filmmaking — to embark on exciting ventures together,” Kamath concludes.