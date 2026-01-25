Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make first public appearance after court hearing at Sundance Film Festival

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were present at a special screening on Saturday, January 24. The 91-minute film follows four Girl Scouts through the annual cookie-selling season and is part of Sundance’s Family Matinee category. Meghan and Harry are executive producers on the project. During the event, the couple posed for photographs with Amy Redford, daughter of late filmmaker and Sundance founder Robert Redford.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at the Sundance Film Festival this year, attending the premiere of their documentary Cookie Queens in Utah.

Their appearance at the festival comes shortly after Prince Harry returned to London for the early stages of his legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday. Harry is one of seven claimants, alongside Elizabeth Hurley and Elton John, who have accused the publisher of unlawful information gathering. Associated Newspapers has denied the allegations.

On January 21, Harry gave evidence earlier than scheduled and spoke in court about the impact of the legal proceedings and years of media attention on his family. He told the court that the situation has continued to affect him and said the press had made his wife’s life “an absolute misery.”

The couple’s involvement in Cookie Queens was announced in December 2025, with the Sundance screening marking the film’s first major public showing.