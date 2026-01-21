Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcome third child, a daughter via surrogacy; reveal her name

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara shared a caraousel of pictures with the announcement, one of which showed the singer holding their newborn daughter close to her chest as she held back her tears. Another picture showed the parents clicking a family picture while their sons also held their sister in their lap in another pic, looking at her in amusement and wearing shirts with ‘big brother’ written on it.

Singer Meghan Trainor took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and husband, actor Daryl Sabara are now parents to three children as they welcomed their third child, a daughter via surrogacy. The couple made the announcement in a collaboration post, revealing that their daughter was born on January 18.

In a heartfelt caption, they revealed the name of their daughter, Mikey Moon Trainor. “Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate. We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family. We are over the moon in love with this precious girl.”

The singer and actor got married in December 2018 and are also parents to 4-year-old son Riley and 2-year-old son Barry. In their post, they also mentioned how Riley and Barry are happy and excited to be big brothers, and “even got to choose her middle name.” She added. “We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”

Meghan met actor Daryl Sabara in 2014 at a house party in Los Angeles and the couple began dating in July 2016. They got engaged on December 22, 2017 and then married one year later on the singer's 25th birthday. Meghan gave birth to their their first child, a boy they named Riely on February 8, 2021. They became parents again on July 1, 2023, as she gave birth to their second son Barry.