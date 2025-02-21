Mere Husband Ki Biwi Twitter Reviews: Fans are pleasantly surprised, say ‘Arjun Kapoor ka career graph…’

After playing a villain opposite 5 cops in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024), Arjun Kapoor returned to theatres as a husband to two wives with Mere Husband Ki Biwi today. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, the Mudassar Aziz directorial follows the story of a man who is gearing up to marry his girlfriend. But their love story hits a speed bump when his ex-wife suffers from retrograde amnesia and forgets all about their divorce, landing right between him and his future wife. Sounds confusing right? But audiences were pleasantly surprised! Mere Husband Ki Biwi receives a thumbs up from fans

Soon after the film released, many members of the audience rushed to their nearest theatres to catch a show. Well, the verdict is here and fans have given Arjun, Bhumi and Rakul a big thumbs up, with special mention to Arjun as Ankur Chaddha. A Twitter review read, “Dekhne baithe the timepass ke liye but movie ne kab engage kar liya pata hi nahi chala! Writing strong hai performances solid hai aur story relatable! 👏🏽 #MereHusbandKiBiwi,” whereas another netizen shared, “Bollywood is finally giving us a clean entertainer! Pura paisa vasool... first half pura comedy, second half emotional af. Arjun Kapoor ka career graph upar ja raha hai 👏🏼🙌🏼 #MereHusbandKiBiwi.”

Another audience member tweeted: “#MereHusbandKiBiwi springs a pleasant surprise. It is a fun watch with a simple story told well and full of happiness and humour. @bhumipednekar is outstanding @Rakulpreet is effective but is it #ArjunKapoor who is the show stealer here. A major comeback. Watch it,” while a review read, “Movie was soooo unexpected! #Rakul and #Bhumi ’s chemistry was fire!! #ArjunKapoor was great with his timing and delivery...acting game on point! #MereHusbandKiBiwi.”

Rakul has portrayed the role of Arjun’s future wife whereas Bhumi has played his ex-wife. According to these reviews, Rakul and Bhumi’s war as well as Arjun’s timing are good reasons to catch a weekend show. What are your thoughts?