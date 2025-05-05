Met Gala 2025: SRK, Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani — the final Met guest list from India

Fashion's biggest night is almost here! And India is set to find strong representation on the night of (morning here). From King Khan, a pregnant Kiara Advani and Punjabi pop icon Diljit Dosanjh making their debut to recurring favourites Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani returning, here's are the big 7 Indian attendees ready to take the Met by storm. SRK to PC: The 7 big Indian names gearing set to attend Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan

The news was pretty affirmatively floated by fashion watchdog Diet Sabya and was soon enough confirmed. Stop the presses indeed as King Khan and a Sabyasachi crossover, will be a moment in time, in terms of India's global fashion footprint (we hope!). As you read this, SRK has already touched down in New York City.

Priyanka Chopra

Returning for her fifth lap of the Met steps is Priyanka Chopra. After Ralph Lauren, Dior and Valentino, PC is set to be draped in Balmain and Bulgari. Will Nick Jonas be joining? Just a few hours to go!

Kiara Advani

It's a big year for Kiara. Not just she, but her baby too will be making their Met debut in a few hours. A certified lover of all that sartorial bling and jazz, Gaurav Gupta is her pick of designer for the career-defining night. Mummy-to-be Kiara has been keeping a low profile ever since she and hubby Sidharth Malhotra shared the news of their pregnancy. So fans are indeed waiting with baited breath to see her all dolled up again.

Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi aa gaye oye! He may be making his debut, but Diljit, as it goes, owns every space he walks into. Set to be dressed in Prabal Gurung, fashion forecasters are anticipating the actor and singer to nail the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' theme, with of course a heavy hand of his own very eccentric, very curated style.

Isha Ambani

Last year, it was Rahul Mishra for Isha Ambani as she arrived at the Met Gala in an ensemble that took 10,000 hours to build. Who is it going to be for the Reliance heiress this year?

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla is a fashion stalwart in her own right. She's already landed in New York, spotted in a raven-clad Rahul Mishra number — so we know she's going to be going hard at the Met theme in the next few hours.

Mona Patel

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel made her Met Gala debut last year, in an Iris van Herpen butterfly-inspired ensemble, acing the 2024 ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion theme — literal but nuanced. Everyone's waiting to see how she switches it up with the androgynous theme this year.

Which star are you most excited to spot on the Met steps in a few hours?