Millie Bobby Brown admits to not having seen a single Marvel movie: She has an explanation for it!

ByAalokitaa Basu
Mar 11, 2025 10:14 PM IST

Millie Bobby Brown has never watched a single Marvel movie. Chris Pratt is shocked and so are we — let her explain herself though!

Millie Bobby Brown is currently in the midst of a rather intense press tour for her upcoming release The Electric State, set for a release on Netflix this week. Starring Chris Pratt in the lead, along side Millie, the duo's camaraderie has set the stage for quite a few interesting revelations, most of them coming from the latter. From 'Bobby' being her made up middle name, to her reflecting on the barrage of emotions she felt whilst bidding goodbye to Stranger Things to even her first year of marriage with husband Jake Bongiovi — there's very little Millie has left unearthed. A rather controversial tid bit however, which has come to light, is the fact that the actor hasn't watched a single Marvel movie. We mean...need we remind you that Chris is a bona fide Marvel star?

Millie Bobby Brown admits to never having watched a Marvel movie(Photos: Instagram/milliebobbybrown, Disney)
Millie Bobby Brown admits to never having watched a Marvel movie(Photos: Instagram/milliebobbybrown, Disney)

When thrown this hilarious curveball during an sit down chat with Entertainment Tonight, Millie simply stuttered "I — It's not that I haven't seen", as Chris leaned in, looking rather suspiciously at her. As everyone laughed out loud, Millie of course felt the need to give a proper explanation, which also made for a very hilarious moment.

"No you know what, I am really, really bad just in general with watching movies. I am just somebody who lives in nature and I love to be outside with you know my dogs, and my animals and so I spend a lot of time outside. Although my husband on the other hand is a total movie buff, and it's not that I don't love movies, I do love movies, I'm an actor. But I just, I find myself 9, 10 hours of the day, I am outside, I don't step foot inside my house", she said.

Internet reactions to this have been as hilarious as the confession herself with comments like "girl really said “no reason I touch grass” HAHA", "said the actress who was almost cast in logan 😭" and "I love how she's just a farm girl now" capturing the general tone.

The Electric State is set for a release on Netflix, this Friday.

