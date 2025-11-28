Mirdul Tiwari on his political ambitions: If people want this, I will surely do this at the right time!

Social media influencer and reality TV personality Mridul Tiwari is happy to be called the “people’s player”. The former Bigg Boss 19 contestant, who was in Uttar Pradesh visiting his hometown, was warmly welcomed by a huge crowd. Social media influencer Mridul Tiwari

“I have never imagined that a sea of fans will be there waiting for me. The count being given is 50-60k will be there at Ram Leela Ground in Etawah to just meet me, I was expecting a very warm welcome, but not something as memorable as this, especially for a youngster like me who is just a beginner,” says Mridul.

He adds, “Before going for the show, I had come down to meet my grandfather as I promised him that I would be back once my stint was over. What surprised me is the kind of response I got here. This is unbelievable! The way the people were shouting my name left me overwhelmed and teary-eyed. I already have millions of fans on social media, but itna sara pyaar, aashirvaad samne se milna bahut badi baat hain mere liye toh bahut badi jeet hain. Who am I?"I have yet to do something big for my people, but the way they have stood by me is a reason for me to do my best for them in the near future toh bas ussi raste mein hoon.”

Mridul was left smiling when a group of his fans called him neta ji. To this, he explains, “This is their way of showing support, but this is not the first time I am asked to join politics by my fans. And if they want this, then be it, yeh bhi karenge sahi time pe. If they are ready to vote for me and support me, then in coming times you can see me contesting polls, you never know!”