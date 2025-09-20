Mohanlal to be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, PM Modi congratulates veteran actor

India’s highest cinema honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, will be conferred upon Malayalam acting heavyweight Mohanlal. The same will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards scheduled to take place on September 23 in New Delhi. Mohanlal to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award later this month (Photo: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate the veteran actor, his extensive X tribute reading, “Shri Mohanlal ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring...may his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come”.

The heartening news was announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, their X post reading, “On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations. The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Sept. 23, 2025”.