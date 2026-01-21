For Mona Lisa, reality television has always been about evolution, and The 50 marks her next big leap. The actor is all set to enter the upcoming reality show alongside her husband Vikrant, embracing a format she describes as unfamiliar, challenging, and exciting in equal measure. Mona Lisa: Entering with Vikrant in The 50 won’t be a disadvantage for me

“Reality shows always bring a certain thrill, but this show is completely different from what I have done in the past. New people, new characters, new places, and a totally new concept—it felt like a fresh beginning for me,” she says. “Also, this is the first time Vikrant and I are participating in a captive reality show, which is exciting, as we also want to see how we navigate through this.”

While comparisons with Bigg Boss are inevitable, Mona Lisa is clear that this show demands a different mindset. “I have been a part of Bigg Boss. This being season 1, we actually don’t know how the game will unfold, and that’s the biggest challenge for us. But I’ve always believed in accepting challenges gracefully and giving my hundred percent with complete honesty,” she shares. “Tasks here will test physical strength, mental strength, and game sense. Physically, Vikrant is very strong because he’s into sports. Mentally, I believe I balance things well. But that may or may not work in our favour, seeing we might not even be in the same teams.”

When asked if entering the show with her husband is an advantage or a disadvantage, the actor is quick to say they will be seen as two individuals rather than a single unit. “Even in real life, we are two different personalities. As a couple, there’s understanding, but the game is organic and people will see us as individuals,” she explains, adding that the absence of direct audience voting makes it even more crucial to stay authentic. “People connect when they can relate, and that only happens if you’re real.”

She adds, how initially the couple thought of rejecting the show seeing that they didn’t want to leave their parents alone for Thai long. “We were honestly not very sure initially because both our mothers were not keeping well at that point. Health always comes first, and it was a difficult decision for us to even consider doing the show,” says Mona Lisa, adding: “But after discussing it with the family and making sure all the medical instructions were clear and taken care of, we finally felt confident enough to say yes.”

When it comes to alliances, Mona Lisa says she values genuineness above everything else. “I can’t deal with fake people or unnecessary over-planning. Being strong-minded is fine, but being dishonest is a complete no for me,” she states.

Having experienced how Bigg Boss transformed her career, the actor hopes The 50 will also help her build a deeper audience connection. “Reality shows change you. By God’s grace, Bigg Boss gave me recognition and consistent work. With The 50, I’m hoping people connect with my journey and my performance.”

As she prepares to enter the game arena, Mona Lisa is clear that while she and Vikrant may start together, the ultimate fight will be individual. “At the end, it’s about the trophy and your own game. We’ll support each other, but everyone has to play for themselves,” she signs off.