Mona Lisa to Bandana Girl: 5 Indians who became viral sensations in 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, one thing is clear. Social media continued to blur the line between the ordinary and the extraordinary. A single video, a raw moment or a unique skill was often enough to propel unknown Indians into overnight fame. From spiritual musings to artistic brilliance, these viral moments captured public imagination and dominated timelines across platforms. Here are five such instances from 2025 when social media transformed everyday individuals into national talking points. Social media in 2025 propelled 5 Indians into sudden stardom.

IIT Baba: The unlikely spiritual influencer

One of the most widely discussed viral figures of 2025 was IIT Baba, who rose to prominence during the Maha Kumbh. A former IIT student turned ascetic, his calm demeanour and philosophical takes on life struck a chord with millions. Short clips of him speaking about detachment, purpose and modern stress spread rapidly on Instagram and YouTube.

Raju Kalakar: Raw talent finds its audience

Raju Kalakar’s rise was a reminder that talent still speaks loudest online. Videos of him performing soulful songs in modest surroundings began circulating widely in early 2025. His unpolished yet deeply emotive singing resonated with audiences who praised his authenticity. Within weeks, he gained massive followers, media attention and invitations to perform on bigger platforms, all sparked by a few viral clips.

Mona Lisa: A face that stopped the scroll

Mona Lisa became an internet sensation not through words or performance, but through presence. A short video featuring her expressive eyes and confident poise went viral across platforms. Social media users drew comparisons with classical art and cinema, celebrating her natural elegance. The sudden attention brought modelling offers and brand interest, showcasing how visual storytelling continues to shape digital fame.

The Bandana girl: Style with attitude

Another standout viral moment came from the Bandana girl, whose distinctive look and fearless attitude caught the internet’s eye. Wearing a simple bandana and carrying herself with confidence, her video became a symbol of individuality and self expression. Users praised her for redefining everyday fashion and confidence.

Sonali: Kolhapur makeup artist who stunned the internet

Sonali, a makeup artist from Kolhapur, delivered one of the most talked about beauty transformations of 2025. She perfectly recreated Rihanna’s iconic glam look from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre wedding celebrations. Her detailed reel showcasing the transformation went viral, earning admiration from beauty professionals and casual viewers alike.