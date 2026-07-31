Shantanu Maheshwari is, what the Insta gen in today’s time would call, a ‘monsoon paglu’, and with the season in full swing in Mumbai, the actor is enjoying every bit of it. “Monsoons are a way of making you slow down. In Mumbai, everything is so fast, we are usually running full speed. Then rains arrive and, in a way, it tells you to relax. I also love how everything suddenly feels greener, fresher and a little more cinematic,” he says.

Shantanu Maheshwari (Photo: Anuj Joshi)

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The actor recalls the fun rain brought during childhood as he played outside without worrying about getting muddy or drenched. “When we were kids, rain was never an inconvenience, it was an excuse to play for a bit longer. As we grow older, the meaning of it starts to get reversed,” he insists.

Shantanu Maheshwari admits that Mumbai has a different charm during the rains. “The city looks chaotic during the rains, but at the same time it looks beautiful. When you go to town towards Marine Drive, it's just so beautiful and romantic,” he says, adding, “Rain actually slows down everything, so it makes conversation longer, music sounds better and emotions feel deeper in some way or the other. Maybe that's why almost every Bollywood love story has at least one rain sequence. Whether you're in love or not, the monsoon just has a way of making you feel something.”

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{{^usCountry}} The rains make him crave for only a few things: “Adrak aur masala wali garam chai, something crisp to eat and a good movie. And if I'm lucky, no alarms for the next morning.” Maheshwari also enjoys the involuntary break that the weather offers from work. “I actually enjoy those unexpected breaks. I'll catch up on films, read books, spend some time with family, friends or at times, I just do nothing, guilt-free. Sometimes doing nothing is also productive,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rains make him crave for only a few things: “Adrak aur masala wali garam chai, something crisp to eat and a good movie. And if I'm lucky, no alarms for the next morning.” Maheshwari also enjoys the involuntary break that the weather offers from work. “I actually enjoy those unexpected breaks. I'll catch up on films, read books, spend some time with family, friends or at times, I just do nothing, guilt-free. Sometimes doing nothing is also productive,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor isn’t oblivious to the down side of it too with the waterlogging and traffic concerns. And it reminds him of his own tale of getting stuck in rains. “During the Khatron Ke Khiladi finale shoot in Madh, I was excited to share the news of my win with my family and friends, but it was pouring heavily. We eventually left but got stuck. The trees had fallen, there was waterlogging, and the journey that usually takes 30 to 35 minutes, took approximately three hours. At one point, aisa lag raha tha ki ab main saare potholes ko personally jaan gaya hoon ki kahaan kahaan gaddhe hain,” he laughs.

Monsoon Musts:

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Favorite song: Singing in the rain by Gene Kelly

Favorite destination: Lonavala, but any kind of long drive is what I enjoy

Essentials to step out: Raincoat, good anti-skid footwear, power bank and patience

Favorite food: It's a cliche, but pakoda and good masala tea

Best bit about the season: Mitti ki khushbu jo pehli barish ke baad hoti hai

The worst bit: Traffic and when your shoes decide that they're swimming instead of walking

The season in one line: Beautifully chaotic

Movie dialogue that encapsulates Mumbai monsoon: Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost