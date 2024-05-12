Mother’s Day Special: From Darlings to Khoobsurat, 5 films to binge-watch with your mum today

Mothers are god’s greatest gift. They deserve to be celebrated every day for their love, sacrifices and selflessness. So on Mother's Day, let’s make them feel even more special with a movie date. Here are five fun options of what to binge-watch today with the most beautiful woman in your life: Cinematic delights to watch on Mother's Day

Darlings (2022)

A woman gives her abusive husband a taste of his own medicine with help from her single mother. Featuring versatile performances by Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, this movie is a dark comedy. Darlings is on this list purely for entertainment purposes, so kindly don’t take any inspiration! Just take a break and enjoy a few laughs with mommy dearest

English Vinglish (2012)

How can we not add one of Sridevi’s finest works to this list? The late legend’s earnest performance as Shashi tugged at our heartstrings. While she tried to be her daughter’s best friend, she was constantly ridiculed. But her niece Radha, played by Priya Anand, understood her and encouraged her to follow her dreams. The bond Shashi and Radha share is one that every mother-daughter duo should strive for. English Vinglish also teaches us how it’s never too late to learn something new

Nil Battey Sannata (2015)

Mothers will do anything to give their children a bright future, no matter what their social status is. They will always push their children to do their best and be their best. That’s exactly what Swara Bhasker’s character Chanda did in Nil Battey Sannata. Even though she worked 4 menial jobs herself, Chanda had big dreams for her daughter and was willing to do anything for her. Even when her selflessness was not acknowledged, it did not stop her from working hard towards her goal— giving her daughter the life she never had

Tribhanga (2021)

Not everybody has an easy relationship with their parents. We often forget that mothers are human and can make mistakes, just like us. But Tribhanga forces you to reassess your bond with your loved ones. Kajol continued to blame her mother, played by Tanvi Azmi, for how her life turned out. But how different of a mother was she to her daughter, portrayed by Mithila Palkar? The movie is not overly dramatic which makes it more relatable

Khoobsurat (2014)

This gem introduced us to two onscreen mothers, who stole the show! Yes, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Fawad Khan gave us a dreamy love story to gush over. However, Kirron Kher as the OG Punjabi mother along with the strict and very disciplined mum played by Ratna Pathak Shah made a permanent place in our hearts with their unforgettable performances in this film. This is a must-watch today!

No matter which film you choose to watch today with your mother, just remember one thing— it’s really your time that she wants. So give your mum your undivided attention during this movie date!