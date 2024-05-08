Sonam Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja on anniversary with unseen pics, even son Vayu makes a cameo

Sonam's wish for Anand

Sonam took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared some unseen pictures with Anand. She wrote in the caption, “To the love of my life. My everything , Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support is my anchor and safe place. Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express. #everydayphenomenal”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the first picture, Sonam, dressed in a golden salwar suit, and Anand, wearing a blue checkered kurta, presented a lion soft toy to their 1-year-old son Vayu, wearing a white kurta-pyjama. Next in the carousel was a video of Anand, captured by Sonam, in which she asked what he was getting ready for. Anand responded sportingly and smiled before stepping outside the frame.

In the third picture, Sonam and Anand twinned in black as they took Vayu out for a walk. The fourth picture was a selfie of Anand planting a kiss on Sonam's cheek. In the fifth one, Sonam hugged Anand tightly. Both were dressed in traditional attires. In the next picture, Sonam, wearing a stunning golden saree, whispered something into Anand's ear. The next picture was from Christmas last year when Sonam and Anand showed the decorated and well-lit Christmas Tree to Vayu. The last picture was a mirror selfie of the couple clicked by Sonam, both of them dressed to perfection.

Anand commented on Sonam's sweet post, “Sona ! This photo selection is not my most favorable! (teary-eyed laughter emoji) … love you (infinity emojis).” Sonam replied to his comment and wrote, “Love you (red heart emojis).”

About Sonam and Anand

Sonam married Anand on May 8, 2018 at a star-studded bash in Mumbai. Their wedding reception was attended by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. They currently reside in London, and became parents to Vayu on August 20, 2023.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Blind.