...
...
Next Story

Mr India Supranational Abel Biju: The title comes with a responsibility I am happy to take on

Set to represent India at Mister Supranational 2026, Mr India Supranational Abel Biju talks about the responsibility of it and his familial connection to Poland

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 07:08 PM IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A banker by profession, Abel Biju is looking to represent India globally at the Mister Supranational stage in Poland, and he is looking forward to being the face of the dreams of every Indian. “We are a country of 1.4 billion people and when I'm there, I'm not just representing myself as an individual. I am carrying the dreams of billions, so the title comes with a responsibility but one that I'm willingly happy to take on,” he says.

Mr India Supranational 2026 Abel Biju (Photo: Riya Bajaj)
Mr India Supranational 2026 Abel Biju (Photo: Riya Bajaj)

Abel Biju comes from a diverse family background as her mother stays in Italy, his elder sister is in London, while his younger brother is in Poland. Excited to have that familiar face present there as he heads to the European nation soon, the 25-year-old says, “Technically, I've never visited Europe, but I have seen Europe through my brother's eyes and we have planned an amazing shopping list already when I am there,” adding that he is sure of one thing after this competition: “When I'm planning my next international trip, I won't be as clueless because I will have brothers across the world.”

But the moment he fell in love with the process is when he started his Ground Up initiative SHOW UP. “The reason behind it was my grandmother. When I was having a conversation with her, she told me that she would rather move to an old age home, not just because of care, but because she felt lonely. So, with my initiative, I went to schools and colleges and urged youngsters to spend more time with the elders. When I visited all these elderly people at old age homes, the love and warmth they gave to me was immense. After winning, I want to take my initiative in a global space, where no elders in this world should ever feel lonely,” he shares.

As for his future plans, he reveals he is still on sabbatical and hasn’t resigned from his banking job yet. “I have to go back and see whether there is a chair there for me after this. I am also planning to learn acting as I want to pursue that. But I need to go to some acting school and learn the proper way and then start my journey,” he ends.

 
pageantrybeauty pageant
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Mr India Supranational Abel Biju: The title comes with a responsibility I am happy to take on
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe