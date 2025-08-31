Mr India Supranational Abel Biju reflects on his journey from bank to representing India at Mister Supranational

The winner of Mr India Supranational Abel Biju feels the pressure that comes with the title’s responsibility, but is confident to represent India at the Mister Supranational stage. “I am very confident that I'll be able to raise our flag proudly internationally,” he says. Mr India Supranational 2025 Abel Biju

Abel Biju had actually applied to the pageant because of a friend, and while his friends couldn’t come eventually, he did and emerged victorious. Now, he wants to inspire other men from his region to get into pageantry. “From where I come (Kerala), the pageant gets very few applicants from there. With this title, I can create awareness among people about how to participate more. I want to show that people who have a dream, irrespective of where or what situation that they come from, they can also come and be at this stage. They don't have to be perfect but just be confident and themselves and they can be at the place where I am today,” he says.

Ask Abel about the memory that drives him in his life to do better and he shares, “After finishing college, I was the only guy there to get into the campus placement and that day, I I felt like I made my parents proud. Now I'm feeling the same being the one guy in India to get the opportunity to represent the nation globally.”

Excited about going for the Mister Supranational pageant in Poland next year, Abel tells us his USP. “I feel I'm adaptable as among the 12 finalists at Mr India, I was the only guy who didn’t speak Hindi. But I was able to make friends and brothers across the country. So, even on the international stage, I believe it will help me connect with all other participants,” he says, adding that after that, he wants to pursue acting, “but in the South first. I'm not a born actor so I want to start from the basics and go to acting schools and learn.”

With his title, Abel wants to work towards creating more work opportunities in India. “Today I see half of my friends from college are working abroad due to lack of opportunities, but I want to shed light on the chances that are there. And as it is said, opportunities are not made, they are created,” he ends.