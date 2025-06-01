Mr India Shubham Sharma: My mission is to win Mister Supranational 2025 for India

Mr India Shubham Sharma, who will be representing India at the stage of Mister Supranational 2025 later this month, calls the opportunity an “honour and a privilege”. He shares, “I always wanted to join the Indian Army and I also prepared for it back in 2023. But now representing India as Mr. India, I feel half of my dream has come true. Now my main mission is to win the title for India because it's been a long time since we won.” Mr India Supranational Shubham Sharma

Shubham Sharma’s entry into pageantry happened after he failed to clear his exam for the army, and he won in his first try. Now, with his title and influence, he wants to create a positive impact in the society. “For me, my win is about my purpose. I always wanted to help underprivileged children, and it’s my ground up initiative project (an initiative by Mister Supranational) too—Kickstarting Dreams. I want to help children who don't have the access to sports. I want to give them a community where they can flourish their interest and love for it. I am also a fitness trainer, so I also want to promote fitness and healthcare,” he says.

While India has had a great track record at the international pageant, with even one winner in the past, Prathamesh Maulingkar in 2018, the nation has not placed in the last two editions. “India had been out of form at the pageant for the last two editions, but I am sure this year will bring the change,” Shubham says confidently.

Admitting that he was an introverted kid growing up, Shubham says that winning Mr India helped him open up. “My father has said that when I come back, I should have a friend in every country I go to. So, I should make friends with everyone,” he says, sharing his career plans post his Supra journey: “I always wanted to be a model, but after Supra, I want to pursue acting too. I want to play different characters that connect with people.”