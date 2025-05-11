How Amitabh Bachchan's baritone voice inspired Javed Akhtar to write Mr India: ‘Why can't we make him invisible?’

The 1987 sci-fi superhero action film Mr India was a turning point in Anil Kapoor’s career, launching him to stardom. But turns out, he was not the first choice to star in it. In an interview with MidDay, Javed Akhtar revealed that it was Amitabh Bachchan who inspired him to write the story. Here’s how. (Also Read: Javed Akhtar recalls ‘bahut bure din’ when he had only two pairs of clothes, starved for days: ‘I could have died’) Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starred in the film Javed Akhtar wrote for Amitabh Bachchan.

How Amitabh Bachchan was the inspiration for Mr India

Javed was asked if it’s true that Amitabh was the first choice for Mr India. He replied affirmatively and said, “Pramod Chakravorty was planning a picture, I don’t think it was ever made. And the leading man was Amitabh Bachchan, who was at that time shooting somewhere in Europe. He had to do the muhurat for some reason; he had recorded Amitabh’s voice, and they took the muhurat shot while the recorder played it. That gave me an idea, that if his voice is so popular and so effective, why can’t we make the invisible man with him? He won’t have to offer me many dates also.”

However, Javed said that things changed after his split from Salim Khan. The script remained with him, and producer Boney Kapoor later purchased it to make the film with Anil and Sridevi. Javed also spoke of how, back then, there were rumours that Amitabh was the reason Javed and Salim had parted ways. And to put an end to these speculations, he didn’t work with the actor for a decade. They collaborated afterwards in the 1989 film Main Azaad Hoon.

About Mr India

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr India tells the story of a humble musician and philanthropist, Arun Verma, who gains the power of invisibility from a watch. He uses his powers to battle a cruel enemy, Mogambo, the head of an international criminal and smuggling ring. The film became a cult classic over the years, and a sequel was planned and shelved for it later on.