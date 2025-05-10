Javed Akhtar recalls ‘bahut bure din’ when he had only two pairs of clothes, starved for days: ‘I could have died’

Veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar is one of the most successful writers in Bollywood. Along with Salim Khan, he has delivered several hit and iconic films and played a key role in making Amitabh Bachchan a star. There was a time when Salim-Javed were paid more than the actors themselves. However, in an interview with Mid-Day, Javed recalled his days of struggle and spoke about how, even during tough times, his self-esteem never allowed him to give up on life. (Also Read: 'Ab koi doosri pareshani mol lunga': Javed Akhtar reveals his plan after Kangana Ranaut's apology in defamation case) Javed Akhtar talks about days of his struggle in Mumbai.

Javed Akhtar talks about his struggles

When asked how he was so sure he would be successful in life, Javed said that his friends had instilled that belief in him. Recalling his struggles, he said, "Maine bahut bure din dekhe hain. Naa mujhe yeh malum tha ki subah jab meri aankh khulti thi ki main kahan khaana khaaunga. Forget about the breakfast, I was thinking of the thought ki lunch mil jaaye. Naa mujhe yeh malum hota tha ki main kahan sounga (I’ve seen very difficult times. I had no idea where I would get my next meal when I woke up in the morning. Forget about breakfast — I used to wonder whether I’d even get lunch. I didn’t even know where I would sleep at night). This went on for a couple of years, not just weeks or months. I only had two sets of clothes — one would be in the laundry, and I’d wear the other. But the thought of committing suicide never occurred to me."

Javed Akhtar recalled starving for days

Javed shared that, even after starving for more than two days, the idea of asking for a meal outside the Mahim Dargah never occurred to him. He said, “I could have died there. I had such high self-esteem; the idea was — it’s just a matter of time. I was so sure of that.”

In addition to delivering hits and cult classics like Zanjeer, Deewar and Sholay, Javed is also celebrated for his powerful lyrics. He has won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics five times for his work in the films Saaz, Border, Godmother, Refugee, and Lagaan. Most recently, he penned lyrics for the film Yudhra, including the songs Saathiya and Hatt Jaa Baaju.