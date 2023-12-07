Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain: Acting is not a job for me, it’s my life

Actor Zoya Hussain has proved her mettle with Mukkabaaz (2017) and Grahan (2021). The actor says that she prefers her roles to be impactful over length. Zoya Hussain recently shot for Apoorv Singh Karki’s film Bhaiyaaji in Lucknow(Instagram)

“Even if a woman had a long part, it may not be well-developed! Our films do tend to be hero-oriented, especially the commercial films. While growing up, I had looked up to actors like Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Vidya Balan and Tabu and now we have actors like Konkana (Sen Sharma), Kalki (Koechlin), Tilotama (Shome). I get inspired by them and have made a conscious choice on how the character is presented,” says the actor.

Hussain adds, “It’s not really about the length but if you are consequential in the larger scheme of things.”

She agrees that fame and money are byproducts of commercial projects but has made some conscious choices.

“For me acting is not like a job, it’s my life and career. I want to evolve, learn and do different things. So, even if a part is not long but impactful, I will go for it! I have got work when people have seen it, liked it and approached me. Theatre was the only thing I have indulged in, and acting is what I love,” she says.

Her last release was an anthology Ankahi Kahaniya (2021). “You get impatient if you have multiple things lined up but can’t do anything. But then, the industry teaches you to be patient. Actually, it’s beyond my control so have to move forward.”

Hussain has wrapped up a couple of projects. “I have completed director Dibakar Banerjee’s film, Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s film and an OTT show for a leading platform. I have also done an Indo-French production directed by Aamir Bashir’s short film Maagh which we shot in Kashmir. It’s a festival project and I don’t know if it will have a theatrical release.”

On shooting for the film Bhaiyaaji in Lucknow, she says, “I had a wonderful shoot with the amazing team lead by director Apoorv Singh Karki and actor Manoj Bajpayee. There was so much to learn and that’s what I strive for!”

‘Work and personal Lucknow connect’

Hussain says, “My debut film was shot in Bareilly and Varanasi, but the party was shot here as well. Grahan was shot here and now this one. I am happy that work keeps bringing me back here. Shooting here is so convenient and the locations and hospitality are amazing, and so is the food. Another connection with the city is that my grandmother used to live near Press Club, and we used to spend our school vacations here. So, I have very fond memories of my childhood in Lucknow.”