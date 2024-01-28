Mumbai goes ‘jiju jiju’ as Nick Jonas takes the stage for debut India gig

Performing for the first time in India, the Jonas Brothers enthralled the audience as they played their music. The trio played on day 1 of the second edition of Lollapalooza India which took place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Strumming away on their guitars, the Jonas Brothers are a pop band, that is made up of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, who is married to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Jonas Brother perform for the first time in India

Nick is no stranger to Indians, who have termed him jiju after paparazzi at various Indian events shouted for him to gain his attention. During their performances, at several instances, the crowd erupted with chants of ‘jiju jiju’ as the pop band played for them. During one instance, while introductions of the band were being made, Kevin said, “And this is jiju," which lead the crowd to go crazy with another round of chants.

Talking to the crowd, Nick said, “This is our first time performing in India and the sangeet doesn't count (Nick and Priyanka had a royal wedding in 2018 at Jodhpur, where he had put up a solo performance). As a family, we have a deep deep connection with India."

Both Joe and Nick have ventured out on their own individual singing careers. During their gig, they each took turns performing some of their chart-toppers.

A huge surprise was the sudden appearance of King, who collaborated with Nick on his hit song, Maan Meri Jaan. Nick said, "We had to do something really special for our first performance in India." The duo had the crowd grooving to the song, and even shared a warm hug on stage. Nick also performed Buring Up, and Jealous.

On the other hand, Joe formed a rock band called DNCE and performed some of their most popular songs, including Toothbrush and Cake by the Ocean, with his lead guitarist JinJoo Lee. Lee left the audience wanting more with her jaw-dropping guitar work and caused temperatures to rise as she lay on the stage and strummed away at her guitar.

The band also sang songs from their Camp Rock (2008) era, with songs like Got To Find You, Play My Music and Introducing Me. They played songs like What A Man Gotta Do, Year 3000, Bom Bidi Bom, Leave Before You Love Me and more.

Towards the end of their performance, Nick said, "You’ve been an absolutely amazing audience tonight. India we love you so much I think we should come back and do this sometime again."