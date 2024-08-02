Mumbai music event: Bandish is a musical tribute to India's heritage and music

Lovers of Indian music can witness the confluence of India's tradition and musical artistry this weekend as Bandish, the ongoing music festival will showcase a range of performances. Spanning three days, having begun today (August 2), it will go on till Sunday at The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). From the singing duo Umakant Gundecha and Anant Gundecha to folk singer Malini Awasthi and even a special day for Bollywood, there is something for everyone. Malini Awasthi

Rooted in tradition, Umakant Gundecha and his nephew, Anant Gundecha (son of late singer Ramakant Gundecha), will be performing Dhrupad and Dhamar. Talking to us about their musical rendition on the first day, August 2, Umakant says, “For me, the essence of a bandish lies in its lyrical content, the way it is set in raga and tala, and the unique style in which it is rendered. My nephew Anant and I have the honour of presenting dhrupad compositions by Swami Haridas and his renowned disciples Baiju and Tansen. We have spent countless hours absorbing the texture, spirit, and aesthetics of these compositions from our ustads.”

Indian folk singer Malini Awasthi, who will be performing on day two, shares, “Singing has always been at the heart of my journey, particularly with forms like thumri, dadra, chaiti, and kajri. As a proud disciple of Girija Devi, I try to bring the vibrant spirit of Banaras to every performance.” The 57-year-old singer rues that often “the genius of bandish composers go unnoticed”. She will present the compositions of Bharatendu Harishchandra, Ramprasad Mishra ('Ramuji'), along with “evocative pieces” by Chhabile and Sajile.

On the last day, Bollywood music fans can listen to a showcase curated and presented by music director Uttam Singh. Featuring five musicians, they will present the works of two legendary composers - late composer Naushad and late director Madan Mohan - with whom Singh had the privilege of collaborating. Singers Vibhavari Apte Joshi, Anwesshaa, Smita Adhikary, Hrishikesh Ranade, and Rajesh Panwar are coming together to bring these compositions to life while taking the audience on a journey of the ‘golden era’ of Bollywood music. An orchestra of over 40 musicians will accompany them.

Catch it live!

What: Bandish

Where: Tata Theatre and Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

When: August 2 (today) to 4

Timin: 6.30pm onwards