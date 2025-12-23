Mumtaz reveals why she didn’t attend Dharmendra’s last rites: ‘I wouldn’t have been able to…’

Mumtaz and the late Dharmendra were one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairs in the 1960s and 70s, starring together in hits such as Loafer (1973) and Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973). But the actor was woefully missing from Dharmendra's last rites, and now we finally know why. Mumtaz and Dharmendra

“I went to the hospital…” In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Mumtaz revealed that she met the actor shortly before his death when he was admitted to the hospital. “Yes, I went to the hospital. When I went there, I was told that doctors have said that he is on a ventilator – ‘Aap kya dekhengi unko?’ I just said that I would just like to see his glimpse. So, I went inside, saw him, he was looking good at that time as well, while lying down,” she said.

Mumtaz added that she informed his acquaintances present there to let the family know she had come to visit him. “Then, I left and went home,” she said.

‘I wouldn’t have been able to see his mortal remains…’ The veteran star further shared that she chose not to attend Dharmendra’s funeral because she didn’t want to see him lifeless. “I didn’t go for the last rites. I wouldn’t have been able to see his mortal remains. When Dev sahab passed away… his hotel was near my house and many people rang the bell to call me to meet him, but I said no. He was such a chirpy and lively person, he taught me everything,” she recalled.

Mumtaz also spoke fondly of visiting Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur, at their Mumbai residence a few years ago. “Yes, I met his wife. She was sitting with us. She met me very nicely and treated me well – asked properly to eat, drink, everything. My sister and Dharmendra ji were also sitting there,” she said.

Speaking about Hema Malini, Mumtaz expressed her sympathy for the family. “I feel sorry for his family, and for Hema ji. She was always devoted to him. She must be feeling this loss very deeply. She was truly in love with him,” she said, calling Dharmendra an “irreplaceable, wonderful co-star”.