Music legends from Ed Sheeran to Coldplay light up India's concert scene in 2025

Ed Sheeran The English musician brought his extensive +–=÷× (Mathematics) Tour that spanned six cities, including Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi, in January and February. The tour featured his iconic hits, such as Shape Of You and a memorable Delhi finale where he wore a Team India jersey.



Wiz Khalifa The past year witnessed India become a primary stop for major global tours

The American rapper headlined the inaugural Indian edition of the famous hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud India, in November at Loud Park, Navi Mumbai. This marked his third performance in the country, as he thrilled fans with hits like See You Again, Young and more.



Enrique Iglesias

The King of Latin Pop returned to India after 13 years. Enrique performed two sold-out shows at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds in late October, drawing over 75,000 fans and celebrities like Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Orry to see him performing hits like Hero, Bailamos, and I Like It.



Coldplay

As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the British band took on the music scene completely with multiple sold-out stadium shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in January. They set new benchmarks for production scale in the country. What made their tour special and won hearts was lead singer Chris Martin singing Vande Mataram during their final concert in Ahmedabad on January 26, 2025, a moment that resonated deeply with the audience.



AKON

The American singer’s India Tour in November featured sold-out shows in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. During the shows, Akon intrigued fans by floating over the crowd in a giant transparent bubble, and performed his hits like Chammak Challo and Smack That. However, the tour also faced controversy when a clip from the Bengaluru show went viral, capturing fans pulling his pants while he was performing close to the front row.



Travis Scott

The American rapper brought his first-ever, India gig with his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour, performing back-to-back shows in Delhi and Mumbai in October and November. The gigs featured massive stages, pyrotechnics, and cinematic visuals, making his concert a memorable experience for the massive crowds.



Tom Morello

The American guitarist was recently in India for his first-ever solo tour, paying tribute to British singer Ozzy Osbourne and his band made late singer Chris Cornell. Tom said that he had waited over 30 years to perform for his Indian fans. His 14-year-old son, Roman Morello, also joined him on stage for several guitar solos, making it a highlight of the tour.



Green day

Marking their debut in the country, American rock band Green Day headlined Lollapalooza India in Mumbai in March with a massive crowd grooving to their hit numbers including American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams and more. They shared the stage with artistes like Shawn Mendes and others delivering high-octane performances.



Louis Tomlinson

The former member of the British pop band One Direction too had his debut India concert at Lollapalooza India in March, performing hits like Night Changes to a crowd of young fans, who call themselves as Indian Louies Indian Louies. He described his performance in India as “mind-blowing” and a “dream come true.”



BLUE

The British band recently concluded their 25th Anniversary World Tour in India in December, with successful concerts in Shillong, Gangtok and a grand finale in Bengaluru taking their fans on a nostalgic musical ride with hits like All Rise and One Love.



Post Malone

American musician Post Malone returned to India in December with a historic show in Guwahati, Assam, marking one of the biggest international solo concerts in Northeast India. He crooned his hits like Rockstar, Sunflower, and Better Now. During his two-hour performance, part of his Big Ass World Tour, Malone also paid a special tribute to Assamese cultural icon, late singer Zubeen Garg.



OTHER NOTABLE ARTISTES WHO CAME TO INDIA:

Shawn Mendes, Glass Animals, Zedd, Aurora, Central Cee, Don Toliver, The Script, Jason Derulo, Boney M, David Guetta, Cigarettes After Sex, Tyla and more.