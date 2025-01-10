Musician Shankar Mahadevan to perform at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Jan 16; says it's his ‘sabse badi kamaai’

Grammy-winning composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan will perform twice at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which begins at Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) on January 13. His first performance will be on January 16, at the inaugural ceremony of cultural events, followed by another one on January 28. Shankar Mahadevan will be performing at Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj, on January 16 and January 28.

Mahadevan tells us, “I feel blessed and happy to do my music seva. This is the punya of my 30-35 years of musical journey aur yeh meri sabse badi kamaai hai. This is going to be my first visit to Kumbh, and that too the Maha Kumbh, which happens once in 12 years. I am told that astrologically, such positioning of constellations [as seen during the Maha Kumbh] happens only once in 144 years. I have always wished to do a seva at the Kumbh, but kabhi sanyog nahin bann paaya. I’m also looking forward to taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.”

On January 16, he will be performing at the inaugural ceremony. "I believe PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath would be there too. On Jan 28, I’ll be performing for Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj, the acharya mahamandaleshwar of the Niranjani Akhara,” he says.

The 57-year-old feels that this is a divine phase of his life: “Last year, I was fortunate that I got an opportunity to sing during the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, followed by an opportunity to perform at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, where I sang songs of Lord Shiv and Maa Ganga. This year, too, I have a bhajan (penned by poet-turned-lyricist Yatindra Mishra) releasing on Shri Ram Temple’s first anniversary today (as per tithi). This is the power of music. I feel blessed that God has chosen me from 135-crore Indians for something so special.”

The singer adds, "I am looking forward to sing last Kumbh's anthem Chalo Kumbh Chalein which was written by (lyricist) Prasoon Joshi, Bhola Bhandari and others.”

Several of his bhajans including Ganeshji songs, Shiv Tandav Stotra, Mahamrityunjay Mantra, Gayatri Mantra, Hanuman Chalisa and other are extemely popular.