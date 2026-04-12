Muzaffar Ali remembers Asha Bhosle: Umrao Jaan has lost its voice; we have five unreleased songs she recorded for Zuni

Shocked by the demise of Asha Bhosle, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali—who made the award-winning film Umrao Jaan (1981), which won several National Awards including Best Playback Singer for Asha Bhosle for Dil Cheez Kya Hai — says, “Umrao Jaan has lost its entire voice — first Shahryar, then Khayyam and now Asha ji."

Muzaffar Ali with Asha Bhosle and Rekha during the launch of his book and re-release of his film Umrao Jaan in 2025(Photo: Instagram)

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The filmmaker says, “I remember, when she sang the song — in one scale lower — she said there is some magic in it. And after she won the National Award as a singer, she sent a letter to thank me for making her a part of this magical project."

Muzaffar Ali with Asha Bhosle during the launch of his book (Muzaffar Ali's Umrao Jaan)

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{{^usCountry}} He remembers how she transported herself in the song that was set in a particular era. “The way she understood the song, its premises, the era, was truly magical. She got into the skin of the character (played by actor Rekha). Apni awaaz se ek sur neeche gaana asaan nahi hai, woh bhi is level ka! Her soulful voice took the film to another level," he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He remembers how she transported herself in the song that was set in a particular era. “The way she understood the song, its premises, the era, was truly magical. She got into the skin of the character (played by actor Rekha). Apni awaaz se ek sur neeche gaana asaan nahi hai, woh bhi is level ka! Her soulful voice took the film to another level," he says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She sang five songs in the film including Dil Cheez Kya Hai, In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, Justuju Jiski Thi and Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She sang five songs in the film including Dil Cheez Kya Hai, In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, Justuju Jiski Thi and Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 'She recorded five songs for Zuni' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 'She recorded five songs for Zuni' {{/usCountry}}

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Ali has recorded five songs for his ambitious project Zuni which could not see the light of day.

"We recorded five songs with Asha ji with the same team — Khayyam and Shahryar. They are amazing songs, and we recorded them in the late '80s and have not given them to anyone. Now that my son Shaad Ali (filmmaker) is reviving the project, we will use the songs," he says.

The filmmaker remembers meeting her for these songs. "She had forgotten it. When she heard the songs, she literally had tears in her eyes. I want them (songs) to come out in Zuni and listeners get to hear them after nearly four decades of recording," he says.

Ali further adds, "In fact, I have also recorded songs for a film Daaman but we had some differences with the production house and the project fell apart. The production house, HMV, must be having those songs."

‘She had amazing kebabs’

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He met the legendary singer during the launch of his book (Muzaffar Ali's Umrao Jaan) and re-release of his film in Mumbai. “After that, I went to her home some three-four months back, and she served us amazing self-cooked kebabs. Every moment spent with her is a golden memory for me. It's a big loss for the industry and a major personal loss."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena ...Read More Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Read Less

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