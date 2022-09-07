Janhvi Kapoor dances to Rekha's hit song Dil Cheez Kya Hai in new video. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram handle. In one video, the actor was seen dancing with her friend to Rekha's hit song Dil Cheez Kya Hai from her 1981 hit film Umrao Jaan. Janhvi also shared a photo of her younger sister Khushi Kapoor. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi, shares their throwback picture from the 90s: 'I miss you more and more every day'

Sharing the pictures and clips, Janhvi wrote, “Trying to keep it together #literally." In one photo Janhvi posed with her boxing gloves, in another one she made a sad face and in yet another, which looked like a candid picture, she looked shocked. Khushi Kapoor was sleeping on a sofa in one photo. Janhvi wore a white anarkali in a video as she danced to Dil Cheez Kya Hai.

One fan commented, “Beautiful." Another one joked, “Khushi looks like a boy in this one.” While one wrote, “This video is giving full Umrao Jaan vibes,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Janhvi and Khushi are late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughters. Khushi will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. The film will also mark Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's film debut.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter. She will be seen next in Mili, backed by her father Boney Kapoor. Janhvi finished shooting for the film last year. The survival thriller, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Xavier had also directed the original movie. The film will also star actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

Apart from Mili, Janhvi has many other projects in the pipeline, such as Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite actor Rajkummar Rao. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Bawaal, which was shot in various foreign locations. The film will also star Varun Dhawan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON