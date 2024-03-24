My daughter’s first Holi is very special for us, says actor Vidisha Srivastava

As the festivities set in, actor Vidisha Srivastava is thrilled to celebrate the festival of colours with her eight-month-old daughter Aadya Paul. Actor Vidisha with her daughter Aadhya

“This is Aadya’s first Holi, therefore it’s all the more special for us. Being Banarasi, for us Holi means a festival of fun, frolic and bonding. The ubtan ceremony, a day before Dhulandi (rangwali Holi), when we apply a preparation of sarson, turmeric and more, marks the beginning of the celebrations. Then, of course, the Holika Dahan Puja is performed before the real festivity begins,” says the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (2013-19) actor.

Talking about the preps for the festival, Srivastava adds, “As we are getting a break from the regular shoot, so my mother has already streamlined things for our little girl. As a new set of clothes was gifted by her Nani, we have zeroed upon a beautiful traditional pair of clothes for her for different occasions. Till now Aadya has been on no-sugar-no salt diet so thoda sa mawa (gujiya filling) is something we can make her taste for the first time. I am really happy to ring in the festival as a mother for the very first time.”

Srivastava is very happy that she can make every big and small occasion special for her daughter as she has managed to balance work and personal life. “I didn’t take a long break from my ongoing TV daily Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! Just around the delivery, I was away and got back as soon I could and then my daughter came along with me on the set. Of course, it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the makers and my mother that I well learned the art of balancing life,” concludes Srivastava