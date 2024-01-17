My stage performances have unfolded a new me: Sriti Jha

Actor Sriti Jha seems to have found new love for stage and the live audience. Actor Sriti Jha

“When I am on stage, it’s a different feeling altogether. Connecting with the crowd and reciting poems transforms me to another world. I am the happiest soul, the live appreciation and love you get is simply amazing. Last year, I was able to perform on stage twice, but this year you will see me more often. Though acting has been my first love and my job for years, still my stage performances have unfolded a new me. I was unaware of this side of me and now, I am really enjoying this new phase of life,” says the Kumkum Bhagya (2014-21) and Naagin2 (2016) actor.

Jha has been quite vocal about her likes and dislikes. She adds, “If I like something or have inclination towards it, I feel never hide from accepting it but again that’s my life. I hate discussing personal life on social media. As an actor, I share a strong association with my fans and owe them for loving my work, but I am not answerable to social media for my life and choices I have made or will make in the future. I like to maintain that principle in life ....kalakar ki kala ko judge kare not him or her in their personal space.”

For Jha is striking balance between television and stage. “I am somehow trying to achieve that right momentum while doing daily soap Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye along with performing live. Koshish chal rahi hai. Also getting to do pivotal roles on TV doesn’t leave a lot of time for mediums like OTT and films. Still, if something worthwhile is offered then I can go a little out the way and manage. Somewhere I am sure that I would like to try my hand at some real storytelling as I am artiste who lives in the real world that is more the reason, I enjoy doing reality shows too,” ends Jha.