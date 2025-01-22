Naomi Watts says David Lynch saved her career before she quit acting: ‘Wouldn’t have stayed had I not met him’

Hollywood star Naomi Watts has opened up about a pivotal moment in her career, revealing that she was on the verge of quitting acting untill her path crossed with David Lynch, the legendary filmmaker, who passed away on January 15 at the age of 78. Lynch cast Naomi in Mulholland Drive (2001), which transformed her into a star after years of professional struggles after it became a critically acclaimed film. Naomi Watts first worked with David Lynch in Mullholand Drive (2001)

Speaking about this turning point during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, Naomi shared “I wouldn’t have stayed [in Hollywood] had I not met David Lynch.” At the time, she had spent a decade floundering, facing relentless rejection, and doubting her place in the industry. “The chips were down. Nothing was happening, and I was literally alienating people because I was so desperate, constantly saying, ‘I need a job!’,” she added.

Her desperation even led her agent to tell her she was “too intense,” Naomi recalled. “I was desperate, I needed work, and I planned to go home multiple times,” she said.

Then came her audition with Lynch, an encounter she described as unlike any other. “David has a very unique way of casting. He sat me down, looked me in the eyes, and asked questions. Most of the time, I thought, ‘How do I get out of this? I’m sure I’m not right for the part.’ I was filled with self-doubt—thinking I wasn’t funny, sexy, or good enough. But David saw through all of that. He lifted those layers of insecurity,” she explained.

Watts and Lynch went on to collaborate on other projects, including Rabbits and Twin Peaks: The Return.

Following Lynch’s passing, Watts took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute. She described her time with Lynch as “charged with a presence I’ve rarely known,” adding, “He seemed to exist in an altered world, one I was so fortunate to be a small part of. His storytelling elevated cinema and inspired filmmakers globally.”

Lynch, the iconic filmmaker and artist known for his surreal, innovative approach to cinema and television, is best known for creating the groundbreaking TV series Twin Peaks and directing films like Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive. Lynch became a revered figure in the world of cinema for his ability to blend psychological complexity with dreamlike, often unsettling visuals.