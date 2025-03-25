Natasa Stankovic is open to love again after divorce from Hardik Pandya: ‘I value meaningful relationships…’

Love stories in real life are not always like Bollywood films, where two individuals fall for each other and life happily ever after. Sometimes, love stories end abruptly, sooner than the parties involved expect it to. This is what happened with cricketer Hardik Pandya and his actor ex-wife Natasa Stankovic last year. Just a year after renewing their vows in 2023 in a grand wedding ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Natasa and Hardik mutually separated in 2024. It was a tough decision for the two. Well, a year later, Natasa says she’s open to falling in love again. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

In a recent chat with Times Entertainment, Natasa Stankovic shared that last year was challenging, but she is grateful for it as it made her ‘wiser’. The actor and dancer, who celebrated her birthday on March 4, further stated that we mature with experiences, not with age. Talking about love, Natasa shared, “As I look to the year ahead I am definitely open to the new experiences, opportunities and maybe love. I am not averse to it (falling in love). I want to embrace whatever life brings my way. I believe that the right connection happens naturally when the time is right.”

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic with son Agastya

Natasa went on to explain, “I value meaningful relationships, the one that are built on trust and understanding. I think love should compliment my journey and not define it.” Currently Natasa and Hardik have moved on and are co-parenting their son Agastya Pandya. But fans are still hoping that the two patch up somewhere down the road. After Natasa’s claim about falling in love again, many netizens suggested that she fall for Hardik one more time. One such social media user gushed, “Fir hardik K sath shadi krlo😍🔥,” whereas another wrote, “Giving someone a second chance is like reading book twice 🩶. And you already know that how is ends 🩶.”

Well, we wish Hardik and Natasa all the love, no matter which path they choose to take in their respective bright future.